Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Wedbush

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Wedbush to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zscaler from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on Zscaler from $390.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $160.00 on Friday. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $125.12 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $953,710.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977 in the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth $149,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zscaler by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the third quarter worth $418,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Zscaler by 58.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Zscaler by 0.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

