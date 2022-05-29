Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $160.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $200.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.26.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $160.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Zscaler has a one year low of $125.12 and a one year high of $376.11. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of -67.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The business had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $1,494,336.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

