UBS Group Lowers Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $200.00

Posted by on May 29th, 2022

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at UBS Group from $325.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.26.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $160.00 on Friday. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $125.12 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.42 and its 200-day moving average is $250.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The business had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 6,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.89, for a total transaction of $1,505,340.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 275,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,210,515.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $2,552,435.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Zscaler by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 16,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

