Zacks Investment Research Lowers Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petco Health and Wellness is a fully-integrated health and wellness company for pets. They offer premium products, services and veterinary care. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.23.

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.37.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth $136,359,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $128,843,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth $44,989,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,416,000 after buying an additional 1,174,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,095,000 after buying an additional 1,148,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

