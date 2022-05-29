Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.31% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRVL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.
NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $60.82 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The stock has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.63, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.92 and a 200-day moving average of $70.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80.
In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,189 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $551,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 207,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,461,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $275,516.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,610 shares of company stock worth $13,591,746 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Marvell Technology (Get Rating)
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.
