Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRVL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $60.82 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The stock has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.63, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.92 and a 200-day moving average of $70.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,189 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $551,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 207,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,461,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $275,516.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,610 shares of company stock worth $13,591,746 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

