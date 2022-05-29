Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising PVC drainage structures, fittings and filters, and water quality filters and separators. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WMS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $162.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.20.

WMS opened at $110.67 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a fifty-two week low of $92.28 and a fifty-two week high of $138.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.20 and a 200-day moving average of $118.20.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.91 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 39.01% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

