Zacks: Analysts Expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to Post -$6.70 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) to announce ($6.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($7.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($4.39). Nabors Industries posted earnings per share of ($18.01) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year earnings of ($29.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($31.08) to ($27.42). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.80) to $4.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nabors Industries.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($13.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($8.95) by ($4.93). The company had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.32 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 59.04% and a negative net margin of 29.01%.

NBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $132.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Nabors Industries by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Nabors Industries by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $167.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.01. Nabors Industries has a 52 week low of $65.58 and a 52 week high of $207.67.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.