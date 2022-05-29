Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Rating Increased to Speculative Buy at TD Securities

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denison Mines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.46.

Shares of Denison Mines stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. Denison Mines has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.03 and a beta of 1.94.

Denison Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:DNN Get Rating ) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Denison Mines had a net margin of 89.89% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Denison Mines will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC now owns 3,372,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 871,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,440,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 817,351 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 20,138,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,222,000 after purchasing an additional 691,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,459,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 82,518 shares during the period. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

