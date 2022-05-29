Analysts Anticipate ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for ClearSign Technologies’ earnings. ClearSign Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.16) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ClearSign Technologies.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the third quarter worth $42,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 26.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 22,603 shares during the period. 8.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ClearSign Technologies (Get Rating)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ClearSign Technologies (CLIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.