Analysts Expect Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) will post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navitas Semiconductor’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Navitas Semiconductor.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS.

NVTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navitas Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 26.04 and a current ratio of 21.70. Navitas Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $22.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 1,768.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,341,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,827 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,919,000 after purchasing an additional 653,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

