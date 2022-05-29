Brokerages Anticipate Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Will Announce Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) to announce earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $3.25. Teck Resources posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 294.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year earnings of $8.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $12.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $11.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TECK has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 95.9% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources stock opened at $43.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.92. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $44.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.47%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

