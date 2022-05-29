$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ryan Specialty Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.37. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ryan Specialty Group.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 61.16%. The business had revenue of $378.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.98 million.

RYAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

In related news, President Timothy William Turner sold 352,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $13,014,519.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty Group by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty Group by 524.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty Group by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $38.30 on Thursday. Ryan Specialty Group has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $42.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

