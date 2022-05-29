Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Lowered to $220.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 38.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $229.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.58.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $158.79 on Friday. Workday has a 52 week low of $149.05 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,587.90 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Workday will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total transaction of $50,007,387.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,900,295.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total transaction of $594,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Workday by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Workday (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.