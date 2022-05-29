BMO Capital Markets Trims Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Target Price to $82.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $98.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRVL. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $60.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.88. The firm has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of -112.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $2,796,364.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 618,298 shares in the company, valued at $37,765,641.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $646,032.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,610 shares of company stock valued at $13,591,746 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,581,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,631,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,159 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 15.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,814 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,123,000 after purchasing an additional 174,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,891 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

