Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) to report $1.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. Regional Management posted earnings per share of $1.87 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year earnings of $7.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $7.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.76. Regional Management had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $120.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

NYSE:RM opened at $47.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 30.17 and a quick ratio of 30.17. Regional Management has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $67.60. The company has a market cap of $458.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.81%.

In other news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $238,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $75,526.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,715.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Regional Management by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Regional Management by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Regional Management by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 29,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

