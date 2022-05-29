Zacks Investment Research Upgrades New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) to “Strong-Buy”

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. It develops, finances and constructs energy infrastructure assets. New Fortress Energy LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

New Fortress Energy stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. New Fortress Energy has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $49.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.89 and a 200 day moving average of $31.06.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.85 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 22.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 280,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $11,655,972.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,759,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,464,790.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 980,057 shares of company stock valued at $43,183,972. Corporate insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 41.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 160.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. 49.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

