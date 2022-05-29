Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) to Sell

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NANO-X IMAGING LTD is a medical imaging technology company. NANO-X IMAGING LTD is based in Neve Ilan, Israel. “

Shares of Nano-X Imaging stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $12.70. Nano-X Imaging has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The firm has a market cap of $540.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Nano-X Imaging ( NASDAQ:NNOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.19). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Nano-X Imaging by 27.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Nano-X Imaging by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Nano-X Imaging by 16.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 241.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

