Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 191.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Aspen Group from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Aspen Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.21.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Shares of ASPU stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83. Aspen Group has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $7.49.

Aspen Group ( NASDAQ:ASPU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.91 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 12.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Group will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Aspen Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.