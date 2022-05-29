Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navigator Holdings Ltd. provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users and commodity traders. Navigator Holdings Ltd. is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

NVGS has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Navigator in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NVGS opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.67. Navigator has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $14.40.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Navigator had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Navigator will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Navigator during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Navigator in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Navigator by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in Navigator in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Navigator in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. 32.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

