Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OCSL. Hovde Group decreased their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average is $7.38. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 53.18%. The company had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Mathew Pendo purchased 18,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $129,769.86. Following the purchase, the president now owns 103,591 shares in the company, valued at $731,352.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,700 shares in the company, valued at $86,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 30,981 shares of company stock worth $218,262. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,490,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,956,000 after purchasing an additional 393,658 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 4,514,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,681,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1,526.9% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,490,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214,368 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,868,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,296 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,111,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,935,000 after purchasing an additional 312,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

