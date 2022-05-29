Zacks Investment Research Upgrades South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) to Buy

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.72% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

SJI has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, South Jersey Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

SJI opened at $34.60 on Friday. South Jersey Industries has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $35.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.33.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.07). South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $824.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

About South Jersey Industries (Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Jersey Industries (SJI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.