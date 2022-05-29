Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 720 ($9.06) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.83% from the company’s current price.

AUTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 745 ($9.37) to GBX 715 ($9.00) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 725 ($9.12) to GBX 720 ($9.06) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Auto Trader Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 689.56 ($8.68).

Shares of LON AUTO opened at GBX 576.80 ($7.26) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.41. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of GBX 531.20 ($6.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 751.40 ($9.46). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 614.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 663.31.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

