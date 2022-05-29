Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NU (NYSE:NU) to Hold

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on NU. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bradesco Corretora began coverage on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.48.
NU stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. NU has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $12.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16.
About NU (Get Rating)
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
