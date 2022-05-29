Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NU (NYSE:NU) to Hold

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NU. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bradesco Corretora began coverage on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.48.

NU stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. NU has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $12.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of NU by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 49,252,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,651 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of NU by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,885,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343,123 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank INC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth about $2,239,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NU by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in shares of NU by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 2,487,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,204,000 after purchasing an additional 737,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

