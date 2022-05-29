Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Passage Bio Inc. is a genetic medicines company. It is focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system diseases. The company’s principal product includes GM1 gangliosidosis, frontotemporal dementia and Krabbe disease which is in clinical stage. Passage Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

PASG has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Passage Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Passage Bio to $11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Passage Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Passage Bio stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43. Passage Bio has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $16.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.85.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Passage Bio will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce A. Goldsmith bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 221,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $427,495.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,537,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,618,191.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Passage Bio by 5.0% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 18,966 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Passage Bio by 7.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Passage Bio by 87.4% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP increased its position in Passage Bio by 4.9% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after acquiring an additional 158,003 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Passage Bio by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 43,719 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

