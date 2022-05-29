One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “One Stop Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures ultra-dense high-performance computing systems for learning, oil and gas exploration, financial trading, media and entertainment, defense and traditional HPC applications. One Stop Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Escondido, California. “

Several other research firms have also commented on OSS. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

NASDAQ OSS opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.59. One Stop Systems has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $6.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average of $4.43.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $17.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 million. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 3.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that One Stop Systems will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 47,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $199,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $141,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $349,216 in the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lynrock Lake LP increased its position in One Stop Systems by 249.8% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 443,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 316,969 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $925,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in One Stop Systems by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 94,200 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in One Stop Systems by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 647,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 91,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

