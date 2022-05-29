Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Monroe Capital stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. Monroe Capital has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 49.43% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Monroe Capital will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Monroe Capital by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its stake in Monroe Capital by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 13,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Monroe Capital by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 47,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

About Monroe Capital (Get Rating)

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

