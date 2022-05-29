NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NEXI. Raymond James lowered their target price on NexImmune from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on NexImmune from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NexImmune in a report on Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:NEXI opened at $1.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.00. NexImmune has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $19.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.93.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that NexImmune will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NexImmune news, Director Grant Verstandig purchased 39,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $133,983.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sol J. Barer purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 128,978 shares of company stock worth $378,359 over the last quarter. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NexImmune by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 18,730 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NexImmune by 44.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 22,761 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexImmune during the first quarter worth approximately $802,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of NexImmune during the first quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NexImmune by 566.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 95,104 shares during the period. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

