Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) to Strong-Buy

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.55% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MNRL. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Brigham Minerals to $32.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Brigham Minerals stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.97. Brigham Minerals has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $30.63.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.23 million. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 36.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 81,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $2,054,935.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 780,440 shares of company stock worth $19,456,167 over the last ninety days. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

