Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 23,826 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 417,327 shares.The stock last traded at $13.10 and had previously closed at $12.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GMRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley cut their price target on Global Medical REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Medical REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $862.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average of $15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Global Medical REIT ( NYSE:GMRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 420.02%.

In other Global Medical REIT news, CEO Jeffrey Busch bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the third quarter worth about $80,000. 68.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE)

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

