AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Gap Down to $18.96

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.96, but opened at $18.52. AnaptysBio shares last traded at $18.97, with a volume of 1,391 shares trading hands.

ANAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average is $28.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.17.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.32). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 143.46% and a negative return on equity of 20.44%. On average, analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 668,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $14,453,966.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,521,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,679,749.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 10.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 3.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period.

About AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.