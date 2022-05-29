Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 5,170 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 29,310 shares.The stock last traded at $24.11 and had previously closed at $23.68.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBU. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.31). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

