Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Gap Down to $88.72

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $88.72, but opened at $86.57. Ascendis Pharma A/S shares last traded at $87.44, with a volume of 827 shares changing hands.

ASND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.58.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.67. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.25) by $0.04. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 3,281.45% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,024.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,302 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,552,000 after acquiring an additional 594,855 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,387,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,557,000 after acquiring an additional 581,559 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,123,000. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.8% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,781,000 after acquiring an additional 256,216 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

