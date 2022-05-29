Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 274,704 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,839,575 shares.The stock last traded at $5.36 and had previously closed at $5.34.

BBVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.53) to €5.40 ($5.74) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.91) to €6.20 ($6.60) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 20,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 305,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 34,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.