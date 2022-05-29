Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 274,704 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,839,575 shares.The stock last traded at $5.36 and had previously closed at $5.34.
BBVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.53) to €5.40 ($5.74) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.91) to €6.20 ($6.60) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.48.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.80.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (NYSE:BBVA)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.