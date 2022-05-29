Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 140,037 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,101,622 shares.The stock last traded at $20.76 and had previously closed at $20.85.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on URBN shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.15.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.43.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,544.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 186.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth $149,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.