Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Up to $12.84

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.84, but opened at $13.35. Couchbase shares last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 1,053 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Couchbase from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Couchbase from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Couchbase from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.38.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,290,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Couchbase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

