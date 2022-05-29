a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Shares Gap Down to $4.13

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.13, but opened at $3.90. a.k.a. Brands shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 1,041 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AKA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.94.

a.k.a. Brands ( NYSE:AKA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $148.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey purchased 12,000 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $51,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick purchased 15,305 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $61,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 37,305 shares of company stock valued at $155,740.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 252.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the first quarter worth about $43,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

