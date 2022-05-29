Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Gap Down to $27.46

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.46, but opened at $26.67. Immunocore shares last traded at $27.65, with a volume of 803 shares.

IMCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.43.

Immunocore ( NASDAQ:IMCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.13). Immunocore had a negative net margin of 295.99% and a negative return on equity of 61.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 350,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 16.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunocore Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

