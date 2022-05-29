a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Shares Gap Down to $4.13

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.13, but opened at $3.90. a.k.a. Brands shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 1,041 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on AKA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.94.
In related news, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey purchased 12,000 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $51,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick purchased 15,305 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $61,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 37,305 shares of company stock valued at $155,740.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in a.k.a. Brands by 252.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the first quarter worth about $43,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.
About a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.
