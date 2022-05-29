Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Short Interest Update

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, an increase of 123.3% from the April 30th total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Shares of VIRT opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of -0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.30.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $522.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at $804,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $576,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,500. 63.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,287,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 7,579.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,419,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,208 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,552,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,799,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.