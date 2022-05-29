Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Trading 8.1% Higher

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) traded up 8.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.32 and last traded at $51.52. 10,698 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 715,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.64.

SPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.20 and a beta of 1.49.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sprout Social’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total value of $36,467.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,255,071.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $359,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,831 shares of company stock worth $8,292,019 in the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

