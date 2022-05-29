Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading 8.4% Higher

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as 5.16 and last traded at 5.05. 116,187 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,107,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.66.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Rocket Lab USA to $6.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Lab USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 17.72.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 7.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 7.06 and a 200-day moving average of 9.68.
About Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB)
Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.
