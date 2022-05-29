Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Trading Up 9.9%

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) was up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.72 and last traded at $16.72. Approximately 7,457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,347,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

The firm has a market cap of $715.05 million, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 3.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.32.

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 220.64% and a negative return on equity of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 345.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 14,328.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Blink Charging by 753.2% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. 37.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

