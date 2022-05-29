Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,300 shares, an increase of 64.0% from the April 30th total of 181,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 534,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ VONV opened at $70.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.56. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund has a 1 year low of $65.31 and a 1 year high of $75.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VONV. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 500,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,383,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 293,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,199,000 after buying an additional 23,936 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 211,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,538,000 after acquiring an additional 23,108 shares in the last quarter.

