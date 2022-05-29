Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.83 and last traded at $15.76. Approximately 31,715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,685,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.

FRSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.96.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Randy Gottfried sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $526,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 28,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $533,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,944 shares of company stock worth $1,332,185. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $427,000. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,966,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,076,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

