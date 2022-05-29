Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 34,767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 616,349 shares.The stock last traded at $24.15 and had previously closed at $22.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $57.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.50.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $504,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,961,440.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $152,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,022 shares of company stock worth $4,370,982. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,349,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,836,000 after buying an additional 248,540 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,240,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,520,000 after acquiring an additional 53,599 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,978,000 after acquiring an additional 87,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,992,000 after acquiring an additional 734,024 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 761,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,113,000 after buying an additional 232,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

