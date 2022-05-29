Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Short Interest Update

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decrease of 42.7% from the April 30th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNA opened at $4.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.67. Verona Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $7.87.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts predict that Verona Pharma will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on VRNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

In related news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 112,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $66,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,606,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,615.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 59,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $32,248.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,546,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,060.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,688 shares of company stock valued at $135,597 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNA. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,715,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Verona Pharma by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,294,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,531,000 after purchasing an additional 382,198 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verona Pharma (Get Rating)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.