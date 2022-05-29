Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Up 8.6%

Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) shot up 8.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.80. 200,309 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,819,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVTA shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $921.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.31 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 148.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. Invitae’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $120,333.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $131,043.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,444 shares of company stock worth $802,185. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invitae in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Invitae by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invitae in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Invitae by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invitae by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

