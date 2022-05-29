Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Price Up 14.4%

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) rose 14.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.25 and last traded at $19.01. Approximately 21,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 593,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.61.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $83.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.79.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.50). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,282.62% and a negative return on equity of 64.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

