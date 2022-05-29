Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Trading 11.4% Higher

Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) traded up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.67 and last traded at $15.61. 13,737 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 672,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.37. The stock has a market cap of $761.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verve Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 3,971 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $115,198.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Burt A. Adelman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $227,205. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

