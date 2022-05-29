WeWork (NYSE:WE) Trading Up 14.1%

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) was up 14.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.07 and last traded at $7.99. Approximately 123,542 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,676,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WE shares. Mizuho started coverage on WeWork in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on WeWork in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.36.

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.11 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that WeWork Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Greenspan sold 152,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $1,021,645.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,835 shares in the company, valued at $773,777.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WE. SB Global Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WeWork in the fourth quarter worth $2,754,567,000. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WeWork in the fourth quarter worth $697,270,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in WeWork in the fourth quarter valued at $107,500,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in WeWork by 133.1% in the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,787,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in WeWork in the fourth quarter valued at $25,403,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

About WeWork

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

